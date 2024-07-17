The first time her name slipped through the cracks of the Internet was through Rosalía. At that time, her album The Evil Want received excellent reviews and foreshadowed a meteoric rise. Behind an era marked by flamenco lay a complex choreography that elevated the Catalan singer’s staging. Charm La’Donna developed, together with José Manuel Álvarez, the choreographies of a tour that would change the artist’s life. Classical movements and contemporary steps that perfectly fused the sound aesthetic of the album: the tradition of the seguiriya with the verse in an urban key.

Before shining alongside Rosalía, the American choreographer had worked with Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor and Selena Gomez. At 15, she was already designing complex choreographies and dances for her friends and, at 17, before completing her artistic studies at UCLA (in Los Angeles), Charm had already danced for Madonna on one of her tours.

Charm has been the architect of some of the most iconic choreographies on the Grammy Awards stage (including Dua Lipa’s latest or Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed performance in 2018, whom she also accompanied on his DAMN.Tour). Not only did she win the MTV VMA award for Best Choreography for the music video With Height, Rosalía’s song with J. Balvin also made up The Weeknd’s entire Super Bowl. His career, based on creating memorable dances that go beyond TikTok’s virality, has allowed him to become a profile that transcends the screen. The role of the choreographer usually remains in the background, but when it comes to Charm, the story is different.

The key to her notoriety in the industry, and her distinct style, is the ability to adapt to any technique, request and profile. “I do something different for each artist because each one of them is different, and I think that’s why all my performances are so diverse,” La’Donna said in an interview with Elle USA in 2019. An empire is not built alone and Charm has known how to surround herself with the best to shape her business stronghold. Next to her is Sharon June, her choreographic assistant: a number two who is in charge of traveling with the artists, of being present at each Show to make sure everything runs smoothly and to make last-minute changes if the situation requires it. Both profile the artists of today with a measured interpretation of their needs and constant support on and off stage. The singer has a sore knee and can’t do the dance that accompanies the song? June will shape a new version of the original choreography to adapt it to the problem that may arise before the concert or performance.

Rosalía at the WiZink Center in Madrid during her ‘El mal querer’ tour in 2019. Europa Press News (Europa Press via Getty Images)

The case of Dua Lipa

A subtle hip movement that seemed to put out a cigarette just thrown on the ground and a choreography without complex steps that turned her into a meme International was Dua Lipa’s calling card in 2018. At the BRIT Awards gala that year, the singer presented what had been, to date, her most successful song, New Rules. On stage, a platform, a giant flamingo and a total look by Versace that perfectly matched the neon lights that decorated the stage. As the British singer sang the catchy verses of her single, Tobias —a random YouTube user— wrote: I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing. This comment summed up one of the artist’s biggest problems at the time: she had very little stage presence and was unable to communicate or connect with the audience. The comment traveled through all the galaxies of the internet until it reached the artist herself, who decided to put on some leg warmers and start polishing her technique. “It was very hurtful and humiliating when people took that fragment of me dancing and turned it into a meme,” the singer said a few months ago in an interview on The Guardian.

The criticism led her to move to a dance studio and hire the services of Charm La’Donna and Sharon June. Dua Lipa went from go girl, give us nothing to masterfully fuse her music with dance. After the damaging comment, the British singer was clear that the next time she stepped on stage she would do so to present herself as a pop powerhouse capable of nailing a complex choreography. A year after the cathartic performance, Dua Lipa surprised at the MTV EMA’s (held in Seville) by presenting the first single from Future NostalgiaDon’t start now, along with an orchestrated and powerful staging.

Dua Lipa, during her performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Timothy Norris (FilmMagic)

“His level as an artist has grown, it is clear that he has put in hours, desire and discipline,” Josh Huerta explains to S FashionThe choreographer and dancer, known for having been part of Chanel’s corps de ballet for the interpretation of the iconic SloMo at Eurovision, she appeared in the recent music video for Illusionfilmed in the Olympic swimming pool at Montjuïc. His hours with the British artist were enough to confirm that what he has achieved in terms of choreography has been based on a lot of mental and physical work, but also on a team of professionals who have known how to polish an artist who is not familiar with the codes of professional dance.

Charm and Sharon have been able to transform the singer’s rigidity into a euphoric display of energy. Nothing foreshadowed that Dua Lipa could step on both extremes of the scale in a matter of five years. Now, with the tour of her third studio album, Radical Optimism (but before with the Future Nostalgia Tour), Dancing has become an essential part of her approach. “Choreography is about creating moments and I think Charm and Sharon have done it very well, they are memorable dances,” says Huerta about the steps that the British singer performs in songs like Houdini either Training Season. After having worked with her, “I would highlight Dua’s strength, the intention and the drive she has acquired.”

Huerta was able to analyse first-hand what specific training she has received to shape her stage proposition. “I think she has done more commercial dance,” a discipline that adapts perfectly to the needs of the British singer. She has also carried out “coordination and urban dance training, essential for her current tour.” Charm and Sharon not only imprint the best choreographies on her, they also complement the rehearsals with other disciplines such as yoga “to gain flexibility in the body.”

The success of Charm La’Donna cannot be understood without the work of AMCK Dancea renowned artistic agency created in 2005 by Paolo Pecoraro and Aicha McKenzie, which represents dancers and choreographers. AMCK negotiates fees by highlighting how much pop stars need their dance team. Their clients do not need classical training to achieve their goals, only great professionals capable of making even the most clumsy dancer dance. This is the case of Dua Lipa, who has received “very personal training in choreographic memory and coordination” without needing to set specific prices. No Bourrée.

Huerta estimates that for the current tour that he presented at the end of June in Glastonbury and this past July 10 at the Mad Cool Festival From Madrid, the British singer has trained “an average of eight hours a day.” Charm La’Donna’s work has not only given her the tools to go from meme to consecration, it has also helped her feel empowered in a discipline that, for her, had been a source of insecurity.. “Dua Lipa wanted to be the pop star which is now and I knew where I had to go,” concludes the choreographer.