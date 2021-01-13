Choreographer Alexey Zheleznyakov, working in the group of figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, on his page in “In contact with” turned to two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko.

The specialist wished to fight the skater in the ring without rules, as well as to shut him up with his “ungrateful nasty mouth”. At the same time, Zheleznyakov expressed confidence that Plushenko would get scared and come up with some kind of excuse.

The conflict between Plushenko and Zheleznyakov occurred in May after the transfer of pupils of Tutberidze Alexandra Trusova and Veronika Zhilina to the academy of the two-time Olympic champion. The choreographer criticized the athlete and advised him not to waste time on trifles, but to immediately hire Tutberidze. In response, Plushenko called Zheleznyakov “the tenth wheel of the cart.”