Ernesto Pimentel’s program, El reventonazo de la chola, will premiere a novel sequence this Saturday, February 27. National artists will imitate well-known musical exponents, such as Raphael, Paulina Rubio and Madonna.

Yidda Eslava, Julián Zucchi, Ana Kohler, Daniela darcourt, Marco Antonio Guerrero, among others, will be the protagonists of this new talent space that América TV will broadcast.

They will drop everything on stage to show that they not only admire the singers they emulate, but that they can be multifaceted artists on stage.

As part of the jury will be the Creole singer Lucia de la Cruz and the mexican actress Barbara Torres, who will debut as a guest artist.

In the premiere of the new season of the program, the rating leadership was not in favor of Ernesto Pimentel. The one who led it was Jorge Benavides with JB on ATV.

What other shows will El reventonazo de la Chola present?

Another guest on the program will be Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros. So too, Fiorella Pennano, protagonist of Princesas, will be imitated by one of the comedians of the América TV space.

“I am more happy and proud with what we are going to present to the public. We are leaving all our love and talent to entertain them, it is what we do best and we make it available to those people who 14 years ago, gave us your support in tune every Saturday. I thank the artists who participate in our talent show, ”Ernesto Pimentel said in a press release.

