A week after his death, Guillermo Campos was remembered with an emotional video in The chola’s blowout, during the broadcast of the last Saturday, January 16.

“2021 surprises us with the sad news that the ‘cutest ugly’ of comedy went to heaven,” the voiceover of the compilation of the best Campos scenes in the program is heard saying Laughter and salsa.

“He made a name for himself on the small screen since the 80s, being part of the tuned comedy show Risas y salsa, where he cemented his popularity. There he worked alongside great comic actors, which is why many consider the golden age of Peruvian comedy ”, he continues.

In addition, the América TV space recalled the times when the actor was present on the set and delighted the public with his interpretations of the boleros that he liked so much. “We will always have you present within the greatest of Peruvian television. Rest in peace, ‘ugly beautiful’ Guillermo Campos ”, ends the clip.

Guillermo Campos passed away at the age of 92

Guillermo Ezio Ubillús, known as Guillermo Campos, passed away after battling diabetes for more than 20 years. Hours before his death, his wife Julia Quispe requested help, because the comedian had been unconscious for several hours until he finally ceased to exist.

Guillermo Campos, latest news:

