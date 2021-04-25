La Uchulú has become a character that has caused a furor in recent days for her fun challenge of the subject “I dont know”, from Iquitos explosion.

This time, the popular tiktoker was in El reventonazo de la Chola and could not help breaking when he received an emotional surprise from his mother, who, via a link, dedicated a few words to him from Pucallpa.

Previously, Esau Reategui, who plays the funny Uchulú, burst into tears when, in the middle of the program, they showed him a report where he talked about his mother and how much she means to him.

“My mom is everything to me. If I could give him the whole world, I would give it to him “ La Uchulú said with a broken voice.

Given this, the program linked with the tiktorer’s family and they starred in a very moving scene.

“Here we are the family, friends, neighbors and all of us who love you are here to support you . My son, I love you very much, I love you ”, expressed Paquita Wong, mother of La Uchulú.

“He is everything to me, I am here to support him in everything. I am very proud that you are fulfilling your dreams, for everything you ever wanted, go ahead and be very happy, “he added.

Likewise, his brothers were also shown, who dedicated emotional messages to him and celebrated the achievements that Esau has obtained so far.

La Uchulú, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.