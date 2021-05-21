The chola’s blowout He is also preparing his own version of Miss Universe 2021. Like JB did on ATV, Ernesto Pimentel’s program announced this parody to air this Saturday, May 22.

Given the great expectation generated by the beauty pageant where Janick Maceta was the second finalist, the América TV space will have the presence of its humorous cast in this sequence.

According to the statement to the media, they will carry out a parade with typical costumes. “We made this reign our style so that the public can entertain themselves in a different way. Although our Janick Maceta did not win the crown, for all of us she is a winner ”, declared Ernesto Pimentel.

On the other hand, in the America TV space, two queens of folklore will measure their talents. Marisol Cavero and Rosita de Espinar will face each other in a singing versus.

Ernesto Pimentel warns La Uchulú

One of the last traces of The chola’s blowout is La Uchulú, a character who became popular on social networks for her choreography of “I don’t know”.

In this regard, Ernesto Pimentel made it clear to him the consequences it would have if he did not respect the biosecurity regulations against COVID-19.

“At the first time, you will be reprimanded by suspending you for a week or 15 days and there is no second chance, there is no work. Not only is it a matter of responsibility, but we have to take care of the people we work with, “said the comic actor.

