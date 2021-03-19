The chola blowout is awarding news for the viewer. In this case, the space made a parody of Verónica Linares, host of the morning edition of América Noticias, and it will premiere this Saturday, March 20.

Ernesto Pimentel was in charge of interpreting the journalist as she is presented on the news. They even recreated when the communicator has her breakfast next to Federico Salazar, who is also parodied by Fernando Armas.

When queried for the imitation, Veronica Linares He assured that he is not at all uncomfortable with being imitated. “What’s going to bother me, if it’s hilarious “it said in a statement.

Likewise, the journalist said that Ernesto Pimentel himself sent her the photos when he was already characterized. “I laughed to death, this is good, because we are just the same. Even my husband is confused who is who, he has asked me”He commented.

What’s more, Veronica Linares took the opportunity to explain why they bother her with eating breakfast in the study. “What happens is that we have to have breakfast because we get up early,” he said.

On the other hand, the América Televisión journalist said that she has been making videos on TikTok to de-stress.

“TikTok is a lot of fun, my son loves it and we were laughing. I do this before the pandemic and when it is possible because there are several things to do as well, “he said.

Verónica Linares’ son was operated

On February 4, Verónica Linares revealed through an Instagram post that her son had an operation.

“2015 on a trip to the United States to do a first operation,” he wrote.

However, the journalist did not give more details and only managed to add the following: “Someday I will tell you.”

Verónica Linares’ post talking about her son’s health. Photo: Verónica Linares / Instagram

