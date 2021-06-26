The chola blowout scheduled for its edition this Saturday, June 26, a special episode to celebrate the feast of San Juan, a festival that honors the birth of Saint John Baptist, patron of the Amazonian departments of San Martín, Loreto and Ucayali.

The famous tiktoker La Uchulú, a character from Pucallpa who has become part of the regular cast of Ernesto Pimentel’s program, will be part of the celebration.

There will also be the participation of three of the most famous artists from the Peruvian jungle, under the title of ‘Jungle divas‘or’Queens of the East‘, as indicated by the advance.

The first, the cumbia singer Ruth Karina, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, along with her group Euforia and the song “Come to dance”, cover of “Surrounding song ” (1997) from the Brazilian group Carrapicho.

Also in El reventonazo de la Chola will be Rossy War, ‘The ronquita of technocumbia‘. Coming from Madre de Dios, the artist achieved international takeoff with The Kaliente Band after releasing his third album in 1997 Like a sweet poem which included the mega success “May God forgive you.”

Finally, the third guest is Ana Kohler, another technocumbia star who shone with his group Euphoria of Iquitos and his hit “Siqui siqui”.

