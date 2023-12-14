After a debate lasting about five hours and a secret vote lasting more than half an hour, PVV MP Martin Bosma was elected as the new chairman of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening. A “modest victory”, he said himself after receiving the gavel, with a difference of nine votes compared to Tom van der Lee of GroenLinks-PvdA. Of the 148 MPs present, 75 ultimately voted for Bosma and 66 for Van der Lee in a second round. The acting chairman Roelien Kamminga (VVD) had not put herself forward as a candidate for the presidency, but still scored five votes from her colleagues.

On paper, the election for Vera Bergkamp's successor for the 150 MPs was relatively simple: a choice between just two candidates, two experienced MPs from the two largest factions, one from the PVV and one from GroenLinks-PvdA – a choice between left and right.

In advance Bosma seemed to have the best credentials. After all, political relations shifted considerably to the right during last month's House of Representatives elections. Yet, as the result showed, a number of parties were divided over who should be the ideal successor to Vera Bergkamp. Van der Lee was expected to receive fifty votes from the left-progressive camp. There were sixteen more. In all likelihood, he has managed to find support within the factions of VVD (24 seats), NSC (20 seats) and CDA (5 seats). Most factions regarded the election as a free issue; Each member can decide who she or he votes for. The exact voting ratio is difficult to determine, because voting by postal ballot is strictly secret.

During the debate that preceded the vote, Bosma in particular received a lot of criticism. Many parties from the progressive camp of the Chamber – D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, SP, Volt, Denk – expressed major doubts as to whether the PVV member is capable of being a neutral chairman who stands above the parties. Before that, as a Member of Parliament, who has been a loyal aide to PVV leader Geert Wilders since 2006, he has often made many statements that, in their view, are not consistent with this. The PVV, as has been their criticism for years, has anti-rule of law and unconstitutional positions – also a sensitive issue in the difficult start of the cabinet formation. The election manifesto of the PVV, which Bosma fully supports, is radical right and excludes population groups – migrants, Muslims – on the basis of religion or origin.

During his contribution to the public job interview in the plenary hall, Joost Sneller of D66 recalled Bosma's initiative law to deprive people with dual nationality of the active and passive right to vote. “A direct violation of this fundamental right of 1.3 million Dutch people. How can someone with these views credibly act as chairman of this highest democratically elected body?”

Christine Teunissen of the Party for the Animals referred to his statements about people from the LGBTIQ+ community. “How does member Bosma” think he can represent all Dutch people if he has repeatedly spoken negatively about these people, in terms such as 'sectarian gender activists'?”

And new MP Dogukan Ergin van Denk wondered whether Bosma can be a unifying and representative chairman as “a member of a party that sees Dutch people with a migration background as profiteers, wants to ban headscarves and ban Islamic schools.”

In answering the many critical questions, Bosma always emphasized that a Member of Parliament has a different role than a Speaker of the House. “As a Member of Parliament you judge based on party political ideas. If not the Speaker of the House, then you are neutral.” He withdrew “for the 150 MPs, of course, one hundred percent of my hands” from that bill mentioned by Sneller. “A Speaker of the House cannot do that.”

When Jesse Klaver of GroenLinks-PvdA told him that he had openly questioned the integrity of the judiciary – “You literally called judges not impartial” – Bosma retorted in the same way. “I said that in a different role. Soon, as Speaker of the House, I will neutrally monitor the separation of powers.”

MPs from the PVV also wanted to know whether he still supported his position – as had been shown in an earlier motion by FVD – that a House Speaker must by definition come from an opposition faction. Not unimportant because, as the largest faction, there is a good chance that the PVV will become part of a cabinet after 17 years. Bosma still thinks that is a “really good idea,” he told SP MP Sandra Beckerman, “but I would like to point out that that motion was never adopted. So we still choose a chairman first, before a coalition has been formed.”

Victory speech

In his short victory speech, Bosma did not immediately give a connecting story. He sent a kind word of thanks to his opponent Tom van der Lee. But he did not provide any reassurance to MPs who openly doubt his neutrality and his ability to be a “chairman for all MPs and all Dutch people”. Instead, Bosma did what he so often does when leading a parliamentary debate – he has been one of the vice-chairmen since 2010 – and also as he did during his defense on Thursday afternoon. He was joking. “I thank all the people who voted for me. People who did not vote for me will still notice this in the distribution of speaking time.” And: “Politics is a serious matter, but please let us all have a little fun.”