Medvedev’s assistant explained the choice of launch date for his new Telegram channel

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev chose a symbolic date to launch a new Telegram channel for an English-speaking audience – the day on which the fight against Nazi Germany began. Medvedev’s choice was explained by his assistant Oleg Osipov, reports RIA News.

“Since social network X does not allow publishing long texts, it was decided to create a separate Telegram channel for the English-speaking audience. The date chosen is symbolic – the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, the day of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the beginning of the fight against Nazi Germany and the beginning of the path to victory over fascism,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said that the English-language Telegram channel was created due to restrictions on the social network X.

At the same time, Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel that the US proposal on the possibility of discussing with Russia an analogue of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was the delirium of a madman.