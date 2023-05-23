New heating regulations unsettle some homeowners. Heating installer Sascha Galbusera talks about the installation and costs of oil boilers, gas heating and heat pumps.

The boiler room takes center stage: this is where the tanks are checked. Image: dpa

SYou can easily access the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or deezer Subscribe so you don’t miss a new episode.

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate. Birgit Ochs Responsible editor for “Wohnen” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, simply search for “FAZ Podcast Finanzen & Immobilien”. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.

You can find all of our podcast offerings here. Do you have questions or comments about the podcast? Then please contact [email protected]

The FAZ Podcast Finanzen und Immobilien is the weekly FAZ podcast on the subject of financial investments. The podcast appears every Tuesday. All episodes can be found here.