Today, Tuesday 21 March, it is exactly one year ago that Marc Overmars (49), who was sent away from Ajax, was presented as Director of Football Affairs at Antwerp. Overmars’ appointment was controversial and risky, but twelve months later the club has improved from a sporting point of view, according to the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. A reconstruction.

#choice #controversial #Marc #Overmars #worked #Antwerp #long #ceased #dickpics