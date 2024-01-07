The Chocolate Factory: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a 2005 film directed by Tim Burton, will be broadcast. The film stars Johnny Depp and is based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. Another adaptation had previously been made from the book in 1971, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, by Mel Stuart, with Gene Wilder, from whom, however, Burton said he did not take inspiration for his, instead trying to return to the spirit original of Dahl's novel. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Charlie Bucket is a poor child who lives with his family, consisting of his parents, his paternal grandparents George and Georgina and his maternal grandparents Joe and Josephine. The seven members of the Bucket family live in a shabby wooden house and, due to their poverty, eat only cabbage soup. Charlie loves chocolate, but has enough money to eat only one bar a year, as a gift for his birthday.

One evening grandfather Joe tells Charlie that, years before, he worked in the first sweet shop opened by the man who would become the most famous chocolatier in the world, the enigmatic Willy Wonka. Within a short time, since his sweets were appreciated and desired all over the world, Wonka decided to open the largest chocolate factory that ever existed in their city, where grandfather Joe worked as a worker. Unfortunately, Wonka's rivals, envious of his sweets and his success, sent spies to steal his secret recipes, to the point that Willy Wonka was forced to close his factory, firing his employees. Although Wonka said he wanted to close the factory forever, the factory started operating again after a few years, but the workers were not rehired and since then no one has ever found out who works inside the factory.

The following day Willy Wonka makes an announcement that shocks the whole world: he has announced a competition in which he has hidden five golden tickets in the chocolate bars he produced: whoever finds them will have the opportunity to visit his grandiose factory and one of the five visitors will win a special prize. The whole world becomes aware of the news, the sweet shops are stormed and, after a short time, the first four tickets are found by four children: Augustus Gloop, from Düsseldorf, Germany, greedy and obese; Veruca Salt, from Buckinghamshire, England, a naughty and spoiled little girl by her rich father; Violetta Beauregarde, from Atlanta, Georgia, a vain and arrogant little girl, world bubble gum champion and winner of numerous awards; Mike Tivù from Denver, Colorado, a child addicted to television and video games, braggart and intelligent.

The Chocolate Factory: the cast

We've seen the plot of The Chocolate Factory, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Johnny Depp: Willy Wonka

Freddie Highmore: Charlie Bucket

David Kelly: Grandpa Joe

Helena Bonham Carter: Mrs. Bucket

Noah Taylor: Mr. Bucket

Missi Pyle: Mrs. Beauregarde

James Fox: Mr. Salt

Deep Roy: Oompa Loompa

Christopher Lee: Dr. Wonka

Adam Godley: Mr. TV

Franziska Troegner: Mrs. Gloop

AnnaSophia Robb as Violetta Beauregarde

Julia Winter: Veruca Salt

Jordan Fry: Mike TV

Philip Wiegratz: Augustus Gloop

Blair Dunlop: Willy Wonka (child)

Liz Smith: Grandma Georgina

Eileen Essell: Grandma Josephine

David Morris: Grandpa George

Nitin Ganatra: Prince Pondicherry

Shelley Conn: Princess Pondicherry

Oscar James: Shopkeeper

Annette Badland: Mrs. Jolly

