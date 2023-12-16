🚨⛪️ CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Tepa González and Óscar Macías will be NEW PLAYERS for Atlético San Luis.

🟢 Total agreement between Directives for the transfer for 1 year with purchase option, the same in both cases.

🟢 ASL will absorb the majority of the % of Mexicans' salaries.… pic.twitter.com/t6X7lCajYp

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2023