Within Guadalajara, work is already underway on assembling the squad for the next semester, a task that weeks ago was carried out jointly between the sports director, Fernando Hierro, and the former coach of the flock, Paunovic.
But for Chivas to be able to sign, the club aims to have a rain of departures from its team, which will not only occur within the star team, but also in the reserve team. Fernando Esquivel confirms that Oscar Macias and the 'Tepa' González They put a stop to their time as Chivas players and sign on a one-year loan with Atlético de San Luis.
Although the Potosí team is obliged to pay most of the salary of both Mexicans, the semifinalist team ensures a benefit based on the performance of both players. In the case of Óscar, purchase obligation for player minutes, in the case of '9', purchase obligation for goals scored in the tournament.
Thus, Tapatío, which dominated the expansion league in recent months, will have a flight of youth players from the herd, as several are tired of playing even in a secondary division and are looking for a future within the Liga MX, even if this is outside the herd.
Now the task of putting together the squad for the moment remains solely in the hands of the Spaniard and will be complemented in the following days by Fernando Gago when the Argentine joins the technical direction of the red and white team as the direct and immediate replacement for the Serbian.
