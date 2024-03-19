With the arrival of the Argentine Fernando Gago To the technical direction, Guadalajara's philosophy continues, so it is expected that several of its players will be able to make the leap and establish themselves as great professionals.

There are some like Chiquete Orozco, Gilberto Sepulveda and Fernando Beltran who have already been even called to the Mexican teamwhich shows that the Basic Forces of the Herd continue to generate good elements.

Little by little the left back will continue to gain confidence and will become a key player.

Throughout 2024, the goalkeeper can consolidate to give security and confidence to the lower part for a long time.

Although it had its flaws in the first National Classic which was lost by a landslide, in the rest of the matches their work was successful, preventing so many scores against the Eagles from being repeated again.

With the injury of tiba and the suspension of Chiquettethe young defender looked good next to Antonio Briseno And that still needs to grow.

At the start of the tournament the offensive helped a lot in the generation Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Marin, but unfortunately he was injured and has not finished being at his best. Her name even appeared in the first list of more than 50 names for selection.

Just a few weeks ago it returned to activity and it is still far from being what it was, but there is no doubt that it has the conditions to shine once again, in addition to the internal competition with Javier Hernandez, Ricardo Marin, Ronaldo Cisneros, Armando Gonzalez and company will make him stronger.

It is expected that Pintita can fully recover the young winger, since he has the conditions, but it would be a shame if by not giving him more follow-up I end up being one of many who do not consolidate in the top circuit. The next few months will be vital for his career.