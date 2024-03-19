It is true that Chivas It does not end up being that large institution that continually fights for titles, however, since the Serbian's last management Veljko Paunovicthe rojiblanco team has begun to give more opportunities to its youth players, since they have done things well in the lower categories and in the subsidiary of the Expansion League, Tapatío.
With the arrival of the Argentine Fernando Gago To the technical direction, Guadalajara's philosophy continues, so it is expected that several of its players will be able to make the leap and establish themselves as great professionals.
There are some like Chiquete Orozco, Gilberto Sepulveda and Fernando Beltran who have already been even called to the Mexican teamwhich shows that the Basic Forces of the Herd continue to generate good elements.
One of the young people who has received the most minutes throughout Clausura 2024. The son of Paulo César 'Tilón' Chávez has been the starter in most of the commitments of the semester, since with the departure of Cristián 'Chicote' Calderón and Alejandro Mayorgahe no longer has so much fight in the position.
Little by little the left back will continue to gain confidence and will become a key player.
Tala finally received the opportunity he had been waiting for, to be the starting goalkeeper of the Sacred Flock. Miguel Jimenez has been deleted from the first team already Oscar Whalley he had to take the position during the CONCACAF Champions Cup doing a great job, however, Pintita He has full confidence in the youth player to continue being the star, and he hasn't done things badly either.
Throughout 2024, the goalkeeper can consolidate to give security and confidence to the lower part for a long time.
His debut was sad, since he didn't last even five minutes and he was sent off for a strong tackle against JuarezHowever, in his following commitments he showed greater concentration.
Although it had its flaws in the first National Classic which was lost by a landslide, in the rest of the matches their work was successful, preventing so many scores against the Eagles from being repeated again.
With the injury of tiba and the suspension of Chiquettethe young defender looked good next to Antonio Briseno And that still needs to grow.
At the beginning of this semester, the former Tepatitan was showing his best version, apart from for the first time he received ownership from the hand of Gagobeing in charge of commanding the left side before the departure of Alexis Vega and the injury of Isaac Brizuela.
At the start of the tournament the offensive helped a lot in the generation Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Marin, but unfortunately he was injured and has not finished being at his best. Her name even appeared in the first list of more than 50 names for selection.
The striker is another of the Flock's youth players, he even went to Europe to try his luck, returning with a bitter taste. After that, the attacker has been a victim of constant injuries without being able to be one hundred percent.
Just a few weeks ago it returned to activity and it is still far from being what it was, but there is no doubt that it has the conditions to shine once again, in addition to the internal competition with Javier Hernandez, Ricardo Marin, Ronaldo Cisneros, Armando Gonzalez and company will make him stronger.
The previous tournament via Pauno, the young rojiblanco was called as the future promise having debuted with goals and assists. Already with Gago At the front, he had some matches, but after a silly expulsion it seems that he was erased.
It is expected that Pintita can fully recover the young winger, since he has the conditions, but it would be a shame if by not giving him more follow-up I end up being one of many who do not consolidate in the top circuit. The next few months will be vital for his career.
