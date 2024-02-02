The Guadalajara Sports Club suffered a significant loss in the central defense with the fracture in the face of Gilberto 'Tiba' Sepúlvedathe red and white youth squad suffered a collision with his teammate Mateo Chavez in the Matchday 4 match against Toluca FC and had to undergo surgery, so he will be absent for a few weeks.
That way, Fernando Gago will have to look for alternatives for the defensive zone and the central players will have an opportunity to show themselves, in the first instance the main substitute is Antonio BrisenoHowever, there is another player who has been working for an opportunity and he is Raul Martinezplayer who debuted under the orders of Veljko Paunovic.
It is worth remembering that this player was one of those involved in the Toluca scandal where Cristian Calderon and Alexis Vega, were affected and ended up leaving the institution; However, the 20-year-old from Cantabria comes from the basic forces and could receive a new opportunity from the Argentine coach.
The youth defender has been in the Rebaño Sagrado quarry since 2019 and has climbed the lower divisions from Under-17, Under-20 and CD Tapatío. Just in August of last year he signed his renewal with the institution until June 30, 2026.
The previous semester he played four games with the Tapatío in MX Expansion League and five matches with the first team in the First Division.
It is worth mentioning that, Fernando Gago He is trusting in the elements of the youth team, since in the first matches of this tournament he has given playing minutes to several youth players such as Raúl Rangel, Yael Padilla, Mateo Chávezamong others.
