Chivas de Guadalajara recorded another sporting failure in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The rojiblanco team stayed in the quarterfinals and fell convincingly against Atlas, their regional archrival. What is clear after this experience is that the Sacred Flock has a short squad that cannot compete with the best squads in the competition.
This is what Chivas de Guadalajara would look like if it had the best Mexican soccer players who play in the local league:
Although León did not have their best season collectively, Rodolfo Cota once again demonstrated that he is one of the best goalkeepers that Mexico has. The footballer left great memories after his time at Chivas de Guadalajara and since his departure the club has not found a guarantee goalkeeper.
Jorge Sánchez, without a doubt, is the best right back that the Mexican National Team has. During this season, the America footballer has shown great performance, has achieved regularity and has reduced his individual errors to a minimum. He takes Carlos Cisneros and Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez from the street.
During the most recent commitments of the Mexican National Team, César Montes has taken the baton as the starting defender alongside Johan Vásquez. Although it is true that Rayados was not at his best level, the ‘Cachorro’ is a very regular footballer who would fall in love with the Sacred Flock.
Jesús Angulo, without a doubt, was one of the best reinforcements of the Liga MX Clausura 2022. The defender performs at a high level either as a left back or as a central defender. The Santos Laguna youth squad has a high level and Gerardo Martino is considering him in the group that will go to Qatar 2022.
Erick Aguirre is an all-terrain footballer who has shown his worth in Monterrey, one of the most competitive squads in the entire league. Aguirre can play various positions at a high level. Both Javier Aguirre and Víctor Manuel Vucetich have strongly supported him during his time as a left-back.
Rocha is not a player who has great reflectors, but what he is playing is truly crazy. The containment midfielder was key in obtaining the Atlas title in the 2021 Apertura and continued at a high level this Clausura 2022. He recovers, drives, distributes, leads, orders the team. He does everything right.
The Pachuca midfielder found himself at his best level under the orders of Guillermo Almada. Víctor Guzmán would be a great addition for Chivas de Guadalajara. His arrival at Chiverío, however, looks complicated after the bad experience that both parties had after his failed signing in Clausura 2020.
The Cruz Azul midfielder is one of the best Mexican talents in Liga MX. Surprisingly, Rodríguez was sent to the Celeste Machine in Clausura 2022 in exchange for Luis Romo. The cement workers benefited enormously from the barter. ‘Charly’ could bring great moments to a team like Chivas.
Alexis Vega is the only member of the current squad that is among the best in Liga MX. The striker who recently renewed his relationship with the Flock is decisive and is at a different level than his teammates. He caught the attention of some of the most powerful clubs in the league, like Monterrey, but will remain with the rojiblancos.
The former Chivas player found a high level in Clausura 2022 with Cruz Azul. Antuna is one of the best wingers in Liga MX: his speed is one of his great characteristics. In the last semester, the footballer showed improvement in terms of the decision of the last touch, one of his great shortcomings.
The Pachuca soccer player had a great season in Clausura 2022. Chávez scored four goals and provided one assist this semester. His good performance did not go unnoticed by Gerardo Martino, who included him in the most recent Tri lists.
