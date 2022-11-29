The set of Chivas del Guadalajara continues doing preseason work to face the coming semester.
The Guadalajara team underwent a restructuring in the board of directors and coaching staff, so now with Fernando Hierro as sports director, and with Veljko Paunovic as a strategist, they will seek to give the club a new face.
However, an issue that is beginning to worry the rojiblancos fans is about reinforcements for the next tournament. So far, only the side Jose Carlos Van Rankin is the only ‘new face’ in preseason.
The footballer was on loan last season with the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, where he played a total of 65 games, alternating ownership and scoring 1 goal.
Only he is the only player who could be the first high for the tournament. About 50 days have passed since Chivas He finished his participation in the 2022 Apertura Tournament, when he fell from a penalty shootout against Puebla, and there is still nothing, not even some rumors as in other squads.
In the words of Fernando Hierro, work is underway to start hiring, since the coach will be in charge of determining which players to sign for the start of the Clausura. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
