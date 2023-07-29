Club Deportivo Guadalajara started the Apertura 2023 tournament in a great way with three consecutive wins and they are leaders of the classification in a partial way, the arrival of Erick Gutierrez of the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands has increased the expectation of the team after being runner-up in the Clausura 2023, however, the same Dutch team would be looking to reinforce itself with an important piece of the defense of the Sacred Flock.
The lucky prospect is Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepulvedaaccording to information from Pitch Prospectsthe Mexican defender would be on a list of six names that the PSV follow closely to reinforce the defensive zone, where the name of the Mexican national team also stands out Cesar Montesthe same that Espanyol would have put up for sale after losing the category in Spain.
Although the Dutch team has not made an official proposal for the rojiblanco youth squad, the Netherlands team has been watching the Mexican for about two months, but the competition is not easy because on their list they have names like Jordan Torunarigna, Jorge Meré, Filipe Reivas, Luca Killian and Cesar Montesmost of them with experience in Europe.
Although the PSV Eindhoven It has been characterized by its confidence in Mexican soccer players, since several Aztecs have passed through its ranks, such as Andrés Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Erick Gutiérrez and Carlos Salcidoamong others, the latter being a rojiblanco youth squad who won two leagues and a cup, as well as becoming a benchmark for the team during his stay.
Gilbert has shared ownership at the start of the Apertura 2023 with Antonio BrisenoAt the age of 24, he has played more than 100 games in the First Division with Chivas and has been called up to the Mexican team where he has played seven games and is one of the promises in the defensive zone of the Guadalajara team.
