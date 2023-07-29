😍 NEW PRETENDER! 💥

🚨 PSV will seek to sign Chivas player Gilberto Sepúlveda.

🇲🇽 The Dutch want to reinforce the defensive zone with the Mexican. However, there is still no formal offer for the rojiblanco footballer. #Everything is possible pic.twitter.com/i3OaHO5ppb

— Hi! Sports TV (@HiSportsTV) July 27, 2023