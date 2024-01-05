Javier Hernández is closer than ever to returning to Liga MX. According to a report from the ESPN network, 'Chicharito' would have agreed to return to Chivas de Guadalajara and would be in talks with the management of the Sacred Flock to define the details.
Hernández, who played in Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, would return to the club where he was born as a professional footballer almost 14 years later.
The 35-year-old forward is currently a free agent, after his contract with LA Galaxy expired. 'Chicharito' could be a great addition to Chivas de Guadalajara's attack, which needs a forward with his characteristics.
This is what Chivas de Guadalajara's starting eleven would look like with the arrival of 'Chicharito' Hernández.
Despite the criticism, 'Wacho' Jiménez is emerging as Chivas' starting goalkeeper for this season. Óscar Whalley and Raúl Rangel will have to wait for their opportunity.
Mozo is the best in this position. During the last year, the former Pumas player showed an improvement in his performance and it seems that he will be a starter in Clausura 2024.
'Tiba' would start the tournament as a starter. The red and white defender has been recovering his level. Only injuries have slowed him down. It seems to be to Gago's taste.
Orozco Chiquete has been one of the great surprises in Mexican soccer in recent years. Despite his youth, the central defender plays like an experienced player and is a key player in the background.
Alejandro Mayorga will receive a new opportunity after the departure of Cristian Calderón. The left back still hasn't consolidated with Chivas. His ownership is not guaranteed and he will depend on what he does week by week.
'Nene' Beltrán has shown significant growth over the last year. The midfielder has been able to be more consistent with his game and the team appreciates it. This must be the year of his consolidation.
The 'Bear' is not a player who steals the spotlight, but his defensive work allows the other two midfielders to be deployed up front.
'Pocho' would return to the starting eleven after the departure of Veljko Paunovic. Guzmán was a fundamental part of the rojiblancos reaching the final of Clausura 2024. Gago thinks highly of him.
The 'Bunny' would be the starting left winger for Chivas in Clausura 2024. The veteran had been practically erased by Paunovic, but after the suspension of Alexis Vega he began to have minutes.
'Piojo' Alvarado was one of the most consistent elements of Chivas in the last year. He aims to be one of 'Chicharito's' best partners for the next tournament.
Javier Hernández would be the starting forward for Chivas de Guadalajara in Clausura 2024. For several years, the Rebaño Sagrado has struggled to find a scoring forward. 'Chicharito', at 35 years old, still has the ability to be an important player in Liga MX and become the number nine that the rojiblancos need.
