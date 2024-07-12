The Chivas de Guadalajara They face the Date 2 of the 2024 Opening with a great absence in the call of Fernando Gagowho has decided to change the ideal eleven with which he closed the previous tournament and did so at the expense of an experienced figure.
For this second day, the Sacred Flock visit Tijuana to face the Xolos by Juan Carlos Osorio, who started off on the right foot in the competition and are now looking to assert their home against the Guadalajara team.
In this commitment, Gago has decided to do without a key player for the second consecutive match, since in the first match against TolucaThe Argentine coach also left him out and now alarm bells are ringing about the possible reasons.
The one sacrificed by Gago is Isaac Brizuelathe right winger who ended up as a starter Chivas in the previous tournament, but now in the Opening 2024has not even been called up by the coaching staff.
In recent weeks, there has been a strong rumor that the Rabbit Brizuela was close to signing with Puebla; however, the statements of the Chepo de la Torres They destroyed the possibility and now the reason for his continued absence is unknown.
Previously, in 90min We had already notified that, with the Fidel Barajas arrives at Chivas, Isaac Brizula He was going to be the first to be sacrificed in a matter of minutes played; however, few expected that he would not be included in Gago’s plans.
Until now, Isaac Brizuela He continues training alongside his teammates and, although it is a reality that Chivas seeks to place its player in another club, at this moment he has all the elements to continue playing in the team of Fernando Gago.
The 33-year-old footballer is already looking for alternatives to continue his career, but it depends a lot on the facilities that the Chivaswho will not let him out at any cost.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Chivas #star #Fernando #Gago #left #squad #Xolos
Leave a Reply