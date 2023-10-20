After seeking all possible loyal means and not finding a good solution, Chivas has been forced to reinstate the three undisciplined players, Alexis Vega, Cristián Calderón and Raúl Martínez, into the daily work of the club. The board has been forced to do so in order to avoid legal conflicts that could even reach FIFA, in addition to million-dollar payments to footballers due to contract termination.
Although no one should be surprised, especially in the cases of Vega and Calderón, if both players do not see a single minute on the field for the remainder of the semester, the reality is that the team’s owner, Amaury Vergara, is tired of them and Now, the annoyance not only comes from above, but also the team of the herd has not been at all happy with the decision of the Guadalajara management to reintegrate both pieces into the squad.
The leaders and in general a large part of the team consider that the failure of Vega and Calderón, one among many, came at the worst possible moment, that the players did not even have the good sense to fail at a positive moment for the club, but instead took the decision to throw their party off the field in the team’s worst crisis in the Paunovic era, also taking a youth player with them. The reality is that the club’s staff understands the reason for Amaury Vergara’s final decision, but more than one has turned their back on the two undisciplined players.
