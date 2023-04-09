After weeks of ups and downs, this weekend Chivas has returned to the path of victory. Although the team was far from playing good football on the field, the Guadalajara found the only goal from Pavel Pérez that was enough to beat the Necaxa team and end the losing streak of three games without winning that was making it difficult for them to get a direct ticket. to the league
Now Guadalajara wants to continue with the work required to get a direct ticket to the round of the best 8 and avoid the repechage zone for the first time since the system change. Thus, Paunovic has made it clear that one of his plans is to prevent players from his squad from joining the Mexican National Team for the duel against the United States. The match is out of FIFA date and there is no obligation to release pieces.
There are three Chivas men who have already been taken into account by Cocca and it was expected that they would be back with El Tri, Sepúlveda, Orozco and Fernando Beltrán. In addition, it is known that Diego Martín has every intention of taking Alexis Vega from his group because he considers him a key part of the project.
Finally, sources around the Tri point out that Víctor Guzmán and Alan Mozo himself would be on the list of options, so if the decision is fully in the hands of the herd coach, it will stop the presence of 6 players.
#Chivas #players #Mexican #National #Team
