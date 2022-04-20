Although Chivas still has a chance of getting into the playoff of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, the reality is that they have had an irregular tournament full of ups and downs that have tainted the greatness of the institution.
Under the command of Marcelo Michel Leanowho had arrived as an interim the previous semester, could not find the speech he was launching, where they were supposedly playing well and there was a great union.
With his departure, he was placed at Richard ChainSD of Tapatio of the Expansion Leagueas a helmsman, debuting in a great way, since they beat Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium for the minimum of Christian Calderon.
However, according to the newspaper The universalif he Sacred Flock does not manage to get into the playoffs, all the players, regardless of names, would be transferable for the Apertura 2022 transfer market.
Now, names have not been handled, but it is evident that there are some who do not ‘click’ with the fans, others who, despite their reinforcement poster, have done little and those who speak more of the controversies than for their actions in the countryside.
Therefore, it would not be unusual to see Raul Gudino as transferable, since he supposedly became a bank for not wanting to renew his contract, something similar to what happens with Alexis Vegawho has not just closed an agreement and knowing that she has other suitors, she would have her bags packed.
They could join Antonio Brisenowhich has had more controversies than contribution, Michael Ponceconstantly repudiated by the Guadalajara fans, in addition to Cesar Huertawhich has tried different positions without finding regularity.
Added to it, Carlos Cisneros also remains unconvincing even though it is a multipurpose, while another that is also being criticized is Angel Zaldivar because he hardly scores unless it’s from the penalty spot.
This famous clean that plans the Guadalajara would be done with the aim of giving the quarry more opportunity, since there are players who continually raise their hands like louis olives, Sergio Flores, Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Jesus Chiquete, pavel perezAlexander Organist, Deivoon Maganaamong others.
