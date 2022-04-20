It was simple: play according to “the little book”. Cadena accommodated the team quite consistently and left the rest in the hands of the players. Except for Huerta’s entry, everything sounded logical. @Chivas He still has a chance in the tournament. ⚽ #DeBoteSoon in #LaGranGuadalajara ? pic.twitter.com/hPcRKMoTrh – Pablo Latapí (@PabloLatapi) April 18, 2022

With his departure, he was placed at Richard ChainSD of Tapatio of the Expansion Leagueas a helmsman, debuting in a great way, since they beat Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium for the minimum of Christian Calderon.

Ricardo Cadena grateful for the commitment of Chivas players?? The rojiblanco coach highlighted the effort and attitude in the victory?️https://t.co/SRCThpgz9K pic.twitter.com/C3uu1cEFlc – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) April 17, 2022

Now, names have not been handled, but it is evident that there are some who do not ‘click’ with the fans, others who, despite their reinforcement poster, have done little and those who speak more of the controversies than for their actions in the countryside.

??? #barrabrava ??? Chivas players would have an ultimatum ??https://t.co/9WIlpnhZgP – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) April 19, 2022

They could join Antonio Brisenowhich has had more controversies than contribution, Michael Ponceconstantly repudiated by the Guadalajara fans, in addition to Cesar Huertawhich has tried different positions without finding regularity.

?? ANOTHER ELSE THAT ESCAPE?https://t.co/5kCDxfV0tO ?? This is how they opened the doors to Alexis Vega in Rayados, it seems that they are already waiting for him https://t.co/5kCDxfV0tO pic.twitter.com/aRzsPGl2o3 – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 19, 2022

This famous clean that plans the Guadalajara would be done with the aim of giving the quarry more opportunity, since there are players who continually raise their hands like louis olives, Sergio Flores, Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Jesus Chiquete, pavel perezAlexander Organist, Deivoon Maganaamong others.