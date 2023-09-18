America had one of his best performances in the Apertura 2023 in the National Classic and Chivas de Guadalajara He played his worst game in the entire Veljko Paunovic era. The Águilas won by a score of 4-0 against the Rebaño Sagrado in a match on matchday 8 of the Liga MX.
The rojiblancos were outplayed for almost the entire match and were able to concede more goals. After its encouraging start to the season, Chivas de Guadalajara’s performance is falling drastically.
The main one pointed out for the poor results is Paunovic, but there are also several players who are not at a good level and who do not contribute what is expected of them. These are the red and white elements that were due in the National Classic:
The Mexican midfielder arrived at Chivas as a great reinforcement for the Apertura 2023. The games go by and ‘Guti’ continues to be on duty. The former PSV Einhoven player looks tired, out of rhythm, with little capacity for recovery and little intensity. He was one of the worst in the duel against América.
The left winger is called to be one of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara. His performance has declined since the injury he suffered in Clausura 2023. Vega was practically a ghost in the National Classic and was replaced at halftime by Paunovic. His contract ends in the summer of 2024, will the club offer him a renewal after his recent performance?
‘Chicote’ had a disastrous match against América: he neither attacked nor defended clearly. Calderón is another element that could leave the red and white ranks in the coming months. He has three assists in the 2023 Apertura, but still does not appear in the important moments. Will he get another chance in the Herd?
Unexpectedly, ‘Chapito’ started this match as a starter instead of Alan Mozo. The performance of the veteran red-and-white full-back was not adequate and he became a real avenue for Brian Rodríguez and Diego Valdés.
#Chivas #players #duty #classic #América
