There is a new work methodology in the Club Deportivo Guadalajara to try to obtain better results with respect to the last tournaments, for which the directive commanded byr Fernando Hierro and technical body in charge of Veljko Paunovicthey are analyzing in detail the performance of each first team player to define if they have a place in the new sports project.
For this reason, it was determined that the Serbian coach should live with each of the players on the squad to get to know them physically and mentally and thus be able to make an analysis with all the possible arguments to decide whether to keep them on the squad or thank them.
That is why several players have been trying to increase their level to deliver the results expected by the coaching staff, in search of staying in the rojiblanco squad for Clausura 2023, where footballers like Santiago Ormeño, Angel Zaldivar Y Zahid Munoz They have been working hard to earn the trust of Paunovic.
The striker is doing his first pre-season with the Guadalajara team, but his adaptation to the squad should no longer be an impediment, since he has been in almost a full tournament and has proven to be useful in attack, at least in the commitments that the Flock has played , since he has collaborated with two goals and one assist.
The young academy player is looking for a new opportunity in the first team, so during the preseason he has shown a good level and he did so in the first game against alligators where he scored a triplet of goals.
The youth attacker who spent two years on loan at Atlético de San Luis returned with a thirst for revenge to the rojiblanco team and is trying to take advantage of every opportunity that the coaching staff gives him and in preseason he has already collaborated in two goals.
