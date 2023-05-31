Chivas de Guadalajara had a great season in the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League and it seems that the project of Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic is going from strength to strength. It seems that for the next semester, the Sacred Flock will maintain the same player base, but in the summer market it will release some elements that have already completed their cycle with the institution.
These are some of the players that would leave Chivas de Guadalajara in this transfer window:
The 33-year-old central defender is the number one candidate to leave the rojiblanco team this summer. Mier has dealt with many injuries in recent years, which has slowed his involvement with the club. In the Clausura 2023 he barely played 124 minutes, over five games.
The ‘Walrus’ Flores would be one of the elements that would say goodbye to Chivas this summer. The containment is Paunovic’s third option, behind Fernando González and Alan Torres. The 28-year-old would try his luck outside of the Sacred Flock.
Chivas de Guadalajara has had enough of giving the 26-year-old left back more opportunities. No one doubts the quality of ‘Chicote’ Calderón, but for one reason or another, he has delivered his talent little by little. The Herd could use it as a bargaining chip to bring in some reinforcements.
Everything indicates that Daniel Ríos will not play with Chivas in Apertura 2023. The striker arrived as a reinforcement for Clausura 2023 and passed with more pain than glory. The 28-year-old nine scored a goal and provided an assist in 12 regular season games. In the league he played just 25 minutes in two games.
The 23-year-old central defender practically does not count for Veljko Paunovic and would leave the rojiblanca institution in the summer. Despite being a starter for Marcelo Michel Leaño and Ricardo Cadena, Olivas never filled the Serbian’s eye and did not have minutes in the Clausura 2023. The young man has a market in Liga MX and could serve as another bargaining chip.
