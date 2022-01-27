Last Wednesday, January 26, PSV Eindhoven and Chivas de Guadalajara announced a two-year alliance to develop, train and exchange footballers and technical directors. Following the announcement, fans of the Sacred Flock began to theorize which players from the current squad might have a chance at the Dutch outfit.
In the past, Atletico players like Carlos Salcido and Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodríguez made the jump to European football precisely with PSV. Taking this into account, these are some of the Chivas de Guadalajara players who could benefit from this agreement between the two clubs:
The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the Chivas prospects who are getting better and better at the first division. If he continues to progress, ‘Lalo’ could be one of the elements that will give football on the Old Continent a jump thanks to this alliance.
The ‘Nene’ is one of the red and white jewels. Unfortunately his performance has not been constant. The 23-year-old footballer is export material when he is at his best. He could be one of the players who arrive at PSV in the future.
Despite not being trained in the lower forces of the Sacred Flock, ‘Canelo’ Angulo is one of the most unbalanced elements with a future that Chivas has. The 24-year-old could be one of PSV Eindhoven’s options.
Luis Olivas is the best center back that Chivas currently has. The 21-year-old player has even participated with the senior Mexican National Team. Olivas is one of the best prospects in Guadalajara and could follow the paths of Salcido and ‘Maza’ Rodríguez.
Without a doubt, Alexis Vega is the most decisive player Chivas have. The ‘Gru’ is Guadalajara’s leader on the pitch and is also the player with the greatest projection. He is the number one candidate to come from the Herd to PSV Eindhoven.
