After the last victory of Chivas against scratches of Monterey at the BBVA Stadium, the mood in the whole Fernando Gago rose through the heavens; However, there is an element within the team that is simply not comfortable with the situation they are experiencing, since he was destined to be one of the leaders.
He Argentine strategist He has already defined the ideal eleven for his team, because although there have been changes and games in which the performance has not been the best, there is one player who seems to have already been erased for Gago, despite the fact that he started Clausura 2024 as a starter.
The arrival of Chicharito Hernandezbut above all the level he has shown Richard Marin in the attack axis, they have left no opportunity to José Juan Macíasthe 24-year-old young man who had returned from the European dream with the aim of being the great reference of the Guadalajara Sports Club.
Macias He played the first three games of the tournament as a starter, games in which he did not score or assist, but which also left him with a muscle injury that kept him off the field for two months, so he completely lost the confidence of Gago.
The continuity of JJ Macias in Chivas It depends entirely on his role in the remainder of the season, because in addition to his desire to have minutes for the 2026 World Cupthere is also the possibility that Fernando Hierro open a gap for a new, more versatile reinforcement.
The reason is because Macias He has also had minutes outside of his natural position, which is center forward, so for Fernando Gago another position might be more necessary, because Chicharito and Marin They are on top to be the starting nine.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Chivas #player #leave #team #search #minutes
Leave a Reply