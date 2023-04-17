Last weekend Club Deportivo Guadalajara obtained an important 0-2 away victory against Panzas Verdes de León and got into Liguilla positions, for which right now it is fourth in the standings with 28 points.
The Sacred Flock recovered its memory during its visit to Guanajuato. Those led by Veljko Paunovic they prevailed against a good rival on the corresponding day 15 of the Clausura 2023. In this way, Chivas is only two dates away from being able to stay among the best four and avoid the playoffs at all costs. The Serbian coach has done a more than acceptable job.
During the match, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic found the answers from the bench: they were Pavel Perez and Fernando Gonzalez the scorers. The first of these, perez, is making merits to have more minutes on the field of play. A day ago, he had also given Chivas the three points with his score against Necaxa.
pavel perez He is a player who can offer many variants to Paunovic, mainly from midfield forward. In addition to his scoring moment, he is a footballer with a change of pace, good one-on-one and a great mid-distance shot, even with both legs, something that can be used to unlock close games.
In addition, in the goals of pavel perez another of its virtues is observed: the ability to offer an unchecked space. Against Necaxa, the attacking midfielder broke the defensive line after a good drive from Alan Mozo; before Leon, just Alexis Vega received in midfield before giving the pass, perez He was already running forward facing the goal, to later control in a great way and define facing the goal.
pavel perez He comes from the basic forces and the subsidiary in Liga Expansión MX, he knew how to be league champion and Champion of Champions with the Tepatitlan in the MX Expansion League, where he scored goals that contributed a lot to the titles.
With the first team, the 24-year-old footballer has made 37 appearances, with three goals and one assist. However, he has always been a revulsion from the bench, in total he barely adds 1088 minutes, it was with vucetich with whom he appeared for the first time in the First Division.
