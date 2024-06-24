The Chivas de Guadalajara They continue their pace in the preseason, one that Fernando Gago He is making the most of the pieces he has at his disposal from the previous tournament, along with the new reinforcements that have arrived.
In the middle of their friendly matches within the Cup for Peace, Chivas and Fernando Gago He surprised with an element that was apparently erased by the Argentine’s coaching staff, so everything indicates that he will have a new opportunity in the first team.
It is worth remembering that the Guadalajara was presented in Zacatecas to participate in the friendly tournament, in which they defeated Cruz Azul on penalties and lost against Pachuca, but which served to have this type of incorporations that seemed lost.
The element in question is Mateo Chavezthe 20-year-old who started as a starter in the Chivas of Fernando Gago, but which was later deleted. Now, with the preseason in dispute, it seems that he has regained the Argentine’s trust, who has given him minutes.
Mateo Chavez will continue as a player Chivas and it seems that he will have a very important role in the team, because not only was he already a good player for Gago since they met, but now, with the new rule to give more activity to the youth players, he could be one of the most important elements. used by the coaching staff.
It is worth remembering that starting with the next tournament, each team in the Liga MX must accumulate a total of 1,000 minutes for under 23 players, so Chavez could be one of the main ones to add to this statistic.
Mateo Chavez started the process on the right foot Fernando Gagosince he earned their trust and became a starter for the first games of the previous semester, the same one in which he debuted at just 20 years old.
However, after arriving late for training, apparently due to falling asleep, Gago he sat it down and was relegated in the U-23, so The Tiloncito Now he will have a new opportunity to show that he is for the first team.
