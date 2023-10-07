This Saturday, October 7, one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío will take place between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Atlas FC on the corresponding matchday 12 of the 2023 Apertura of the MX League from the Akron Stadium.
In this way, for this interesting confrontation, there is a statistic that places Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado as one of the players to follow in the Sacred Flock according to information collected by the portal Passion Herd.
Since his return to the club after his participation in the 2023 Gold Cup with the Mexican team, the ‘Louse‘He has become a unique player who always makes a difference with each of the games he has been present. And he has remained an immovable starter for the coaching staff even after Alexis Vega returned from his injury.
According to statistics from the official Chivas website, they indicate that Roberto Alvarado He is the player who has scored the most times against the red and black team, with three goals, among all the players in the current squad of the Guadalajara team.
