The Chivas de Guadalajara They had a more than difficult test in their return to the Apertura 2024, as they were coming off a major failure in the Leagues Cup and Tigers could have put the entire Gago project in jeopardy with a resounding victory; however, that did not happen.
He Sacred Flock He stood up to the felines and at times was winning the match; however, the final result was 1-1 which left the red and white fans with a good feeling, so it is worth reviewing one of the most important points for the tie.
And it is that for several moments, the offensive of Tigers It was completely cancelled and that, to a large extent, has a name and surname, one that seemed to have been erased by Fernando Gago at the beginning of the semester.
The role of Antonio Briseno against Tigers It was brilliant. The Chicken He won every aerial battle and was key in erasing Gignac for much of the match, which is why he established himself as a true reference point in a defence that was in great need.
Baptized on networks as Briseño Airlineshis performance surprised everyone and responded in an extraordinary way to the confidence of Fernando Gago, who placed the 30-year-old defender next to the Tiba Sepulveda to block the two forwards he lined up Veljko Paunovic.
This performance also attracted attention because Briseno was practically out of Chivas at the beginning of the semester; however, injuries have opened the door for him and now it seems that he could establish himself as a starting defender.
It is worth remembering that Antonio Briseno He was not a starter with Chivas since March, on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024, when Chivas tied 0-0 against America in the National Classic, so ideas are beginning to emerge that he could combine with Sepúlveda as starting defenders.
