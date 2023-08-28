Club Deportivo Guadalajara confirmed its bad football moment by falling against Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, for which they lost their undefeated record in the tournament.
The team of Veljko Paunovic they fell 2-1 in the Comarca Lagunera where they did not have an outstanding match to aspire to victory and could lose their lead on this date if Atlético de San Luis wins against the Tuzos.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
There were several players who did not perform at a good level, but in general terms it was the team that did not feel well. The only exception was in the goal, where Miguel Jimenez with his saves he prevented the locals from celebrating more scores on several occasions.
After weeks in which there was some controversy around the goal, the wacho jimenez he excelled with a total of eight saves in the visit of the Sacred Flock to TSM Corona.
In this way, he could confirm his ownership for the second half of the championship, since it must be remembered that the Serbian coach was contemplating removing his position as starter to give a chance to Raul RangelMany have even asked that Oscar Whalley receive minutes, because I don’t know how they explain why he was hired but he has been required in the starting eleven.
#Chivas #player #shone #defeat #Santos #Laguna
Leave a Reply