the directive of Chivas de Guadalajara He continues to move in the summer market to reinforce his squad for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. El Rebaño Sagrado has already signed Ricardo Marín and Óscar Whalley and, according to the most recent reports, the rojiblanco club is bidding hard for the services of Luca Martínez Dupuy, a Mexican-Argentine striker who plays for Rosario Central.
Chivas also managed the renewal of Antonio Briseño, who became a very important element for the club at the end of the regular season in Clausura 2023. In other movements of the rojiblanco team, the departure of Luis Olivaswho was sent to Mazatlan FC to be more regular.
It is expected that in the coming days more movements will be confirmed in the Flock for the next contest. In this sense, the situation of Christian Calderon It draws attention, since it has not been defined if he will continue in Guadalajara or if he will leave in this transfer window. He ‘chicote‘ has not lived up to expectations and is on the radar of several Liga MX teams, however, the left-back’s priority is to continue in the rojiblanca institution.
According to some reports, Puebla and Cruz Azul are interested in adding Cristian Calderón to their ranks for the Apertura 2023. However, in an interview with ChivasTV, “Chicote” hinted that his mind is on Chivas and that he is already thinking about the next tournament.
“This team is union, it is camaraderie. If a teammate wants to fall, we are five or ten more behind to be able to pick him up and continue working as a team as we have been doing”
– Cristian Calderon on Chivas TV
Cristian Calderón, 26, arrived at the Flock in January 2023. The defender’s performance has been inconsistent during his time as a Chivas player and his departure from the team has been rumored several times. Will Calderón get another chance at Guadalajara or will he leave this summer?
