Chivas de Guadalajara qualified directly for the league for the first time since the playoff format returned in Liga MX. The Sacred Flock is already waiting for its rival for the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023, however, there is concern inside due to the situation of an important element for the team.
According to the most recent reports, Roberto Alvarado could miss the league because he presents symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. Due to this reason, “Piojo” did not participate in the friendly match against Tepatitlán, which Chivas won by a score of 7-0.
Alvarado’s diagnosis has not yet been confirmed, so his participation in the quarterfinals remains in doubt. It is expected that in the next few hours the medical staff of the Sacred Flock will report on this situation.
“Piojo” has been an important player for Chivas this semester. Alvarado played 1,171 minutes, over 15 games, with the rojiblancos, scoring one goal and giving three assists.
Alvarado is an important element for Veljko Paunovic and his loss would be a hard blow for Chivas de Guadalajara ahead of the league.
Isaac Brizuela could take Alvarado’s place if his diagnosis is confirmed. The ‘Rabbit’ has played a secondary role with Chivas this semester and has had few minutes.
