Chivas de Guadalajara will be measured this weekend at Atlas on day 12 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The red and white team arrives at the Clásico Tapatío shaken in sporting, mental and also institutional aspects. This could be the last duel of Veljko Paunovic’s time as head of the Sacred Flock.
To this we must add the long streak without knowing the victory and the separation of Cristian Calderón, Alexis Vega and Raúl Martínez due to indiscipline. For this duel, the Chivas de Guadalajara strategist will have to make some mandatory changes.
Goalkeeper: Raúl Rangel – For the Clásico Tapatío, Paunovic would bet on the ‘Tala’ starter. The youth had a solid performance against Toluca and could see more minutes this weekend.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Paunovic would once again bet on the line of five in the Clásico Tapatío. In this scheme, Mozo can shine more because he can join the attack more freely.
Central defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – It seemed that ‘Tiba’ was recovering its best version. However, he has been left on duty for a good part of Apertura 2023. He needs to regain confidence and timing.
Central defense: Jesús Orozco – The young central defender is one of Chivas’ jewels for the future. His level, like that of most of his colleagues, has fallen in recent months.
Central defense: Antonio Briseño – The ‘Pollo’ is distinguished by his leadership and his honor in the low team. A player like that doesn’t play in a classic.
Left back: Alejandro Mayorga – Cristian Calderón had been Paunovic’s starting full-back, but after being separated from the squad, this responsibility will now be carried out by Alejandro Mayorga.
Central midfielder: Fernando González – This has not been the ‘Bear’s best season, but the team loses balance when he is not on the field. He is in charge of breaking and recovering.
Left midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – Beltrán is an element that can be adapted to different positions and that fulfills various functions. He can help manage the team in the middle of the field, in addition to getting a few meters ahead.
Right midfielder: Roberto Alvarado – Without a doubt, Alvarado is Chivas de Guadalajara’s most consistent player this tournament. He has three goals this semester.
Center forward: Ronaldo Cisneros – Cisneros is receiving what could be his last chance to shine at Chivas. Although his numbers are not spectacular, he provides presence in the area.
Center forward: Ricardo Marín -He arrived as a reinforcement for this semester and came with the label of scorer. Marín is still not convinced, but he has already scored his first goal.
