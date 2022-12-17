The Mexican striker Alexis Vega could have a foot and a half off the team Chivas. And it is that after his participation with the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the interest of clubs on the other side of the pond has not been long in coming.
Although it is true that there is interest from squads like Celta de Vigo, PSV Y wolverhamptonthere is still no formal offer for the striker, however, coach Veljko Paunovic does not expect to be surprised and would already have the starting lineup without the Toluca youth squad.
At the gate the Serbian helmsman would seize the ‘Guacho’ Gimenezwho thanks to his experience and constant work has liked the new strategist.
In the defensive part they would appear as full-backs Jesus Sanchez Y Christian Calderonwho would be accompanied by the central Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquete Orozco.
Already in the midfield, I would bet on allan torresin addition to the ruffles Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran, Isaac Brizuela, ending with the end Carlos Cisneros. Already in the upper part he would be alone Angel Zaldivar, who wants to get rid of the thorn for this year that is about to start.
This would be the lineup in case Alexis Vega He is no longer in Chivas by 2023. Otherwise, Zaldívar would go to the bench and ‘Pingo’ would remain as a striker in the Sacred Flock.
#Chivas #lineup #departure #Alexis #Vega #team
