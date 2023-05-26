The Chivas team is one step away from lifting a new title in its history. However, first they will have to face a group of Tigres who want to get rid of the thorn that stuck in them after the 2017 final.
Today in 90min we present you who are the rojiblancos players who already know what it is to be a champion in Aztec football.
The goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez He is one of the soccer players who already knows what it is to be a champion in Mexican soccer.
The ‘Wacho’ was in the squad of the 2017 champion team against Tigres, being the second goalkeeper.
the mexican defender Antonio Briseno he was part of the Tigres champion team of the title obtained in the 2015 Apertura. Curious fact, this team is now the rival to beat in the grand final of the contest.
The ‘Chapo’ Jesus Sanchez He is one of the survivors of the most recent title won by Chivas. The defender was a key player in the championship won against the cats in 2017.
The only league title so far in the football career of Hiram Mier He arrived in 2010. It was precisely in the year of his debut when he managed to lift the cup with Rayados de Monterrey in the 2010 Apertura final against Santos Laguna, being the undisputed starter.
Víctor Guzmán already knows what it is to be a champion in Mexican soccer. His first title came in 2016 when the Tuzos del Pachuca defeated Monterrey by a score of 2-1.
Their second championship and the most recent was in the Apertura 2022, when they beat Toluca in the grand final.
The first championship of Isaac Brizuela It was in 2010 in the Bicentennial Tournament with the Red Devils of Toluca.
After his departure to Chivas, the “Bunny” was part of the squad of the rojiblanco team in the Clausura 2017, where he could not be due to injury.
The ‘Charal’ Carlos Cisneros is another of the elements that was part of the 2017 champion squad in the game against Tigres, although it was difficult for him to have minutes in that contest due to injury.
The front Ronaldo Cisneros He was part of the Santos Laguna champion team in the Clausura 2015, when they beat Querétaro in the grand final by a 5-3 win.
Robert Alvarado he was crowned champion in Mexican soccer defending the cause of Cruz Azul.
In Guard1anes 2021, he was part of the sky-blue squad that managed to break the spell by beating Santos 2-1 on aggregate.
#Chivas #footballers #champion #Liga
Leave a Reply