Although the activity of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament is not yet over, most of the teams are already defining their withdrawals for the following semester. The Chivas de Guadalajara project, under the direction of Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic, seems to be going better than expected and the planning for the Opening 2023 is already underway.
In recent weeks there has been talk about the possible movements of the Sacred Flock in the summer market. According to the most recent reports, Antonio Briseño, whose contract expires in June 2023, could leave the rojiblanca institution.
Will Antonio Briseño leave Chivas de Guadalajara this summer? / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
The defender who emerged from the basic forces of Atlas has been losing prominence with Chivas tournament by tournament and would be thinking of looking for new airs to revive his football career. Briseño is one of the most committed and passionate players that the rojiblanco club has, but he has hardly counted for Paunovic this tournament.
So far, the Flock has not offered the ‘Chicken’ a new contract and time continues to march. The 29-year-old central defender has played 205 minutes in the Clausura 2023 tournament, spread over five games. Briseño has lost the position with GIlberto Sepúlveda and Jesús Orozco Chiquete.
Will the rojiblanca board offer Briseño a new contract or will ‘Pollo’ end up leaving for another Liga MX team?
