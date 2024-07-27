This Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. from the Levi’s Stadium, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will make its debut in the Leagues Cup 2024 in Matchday 1 of Group B against San Jose Earthquakes.
And as was confirmed a few days ago, the team’s starting central defender, Jesus Orozco Chiquetewill not be available for this tournament due to his injury, therefore, the coaching staff has had to replace him and everything seems to indicate that the chosen one would be Fernando Gonzalezthe midfielder would be repositioned as a centre-back during this match.
This was revealed by the journalist of ESPN, Jesus Bernalthe player would accompany in the central defense Gilberto Sepulveda at his presentation in California.
“Something struck El Oso who had been using him as a center back since the preseason. He used him there and he caught the attention. In the match against Mazatlán he confirmed it. He liked what he saw and today he is the number one option to fill the vacancy at El Chiquete above those who are on the roster,” he reported. Bernal in a link with Spicy Football.
“‘Oso’ and ‘Tiba’ would play. That’s what we worked on in the preseason, it’s the first alternative to cover for Chiquete,” he added.
The 30-year-old’s primary position is defensive midfielder, and his starting spot has not been guaranteed and his playing time has been declining due to strong internal competition for that position within the team. However, by assuming a new role as central defender, the player could open the door for more playing time with the team.
And since the preseason, Fernando Gago He has been converting him into a central defender in some of the matches they played and in the last match of Matchday 4 where precisely Orozco Chiquete He came out of the substitution, he stopped being a pivot, to defend as a center.
