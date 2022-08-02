Not to vary, Club Deportivo Guadalajara is having a hard time in the Apertura 2022 tournament, because after the first six days it has not known victory, and has one defeat and five draws, four of them consecutively, in addition, in case it was Poco are also struggling from a lack of goals and have only three goals in six games.
However, not everything is bad for the rojiblanco team, since there are elements that stand out for their individual performance that has served to make the team’s crisis less severe.
Fernando González from villain to hero
In a historic team like the Sacred Flock, not everyone can handle the pressure of wearing the red and white shirt and being able to satisfy more than 40 million fans.
You have to remember that Fernando Gonzalez He was the target of criticism since his signing with the Guadalajara team was announced for this Apertura 2022, since the board added him to the Guadalajara ranks due to the injury he suffered Sergio Flores and that still does not allow him to return to the courts; However the ‘Bear‘ has fulfilled his duties and has been one of the most outstanding elements of the team, completely exceeding the expectations that were had of him.
The academy player who returned to the team and since then has made four clearances and eight interceptions to keep danger away from the Atletico team’s goal. Another statistic that plays in favor of the ‘Bear‘ is that he is the player with the highest percentage of pass effectiveness with 87.8%, slightly surpassing Sebastian Perez Bouquet which boasts 87%.
The Akron entity will have another week of strong activity, since this Wednesday, August 3, they will have the match corresponding to the League Cup against Los Angeles Galaxy where they will meet again with one of their greatest idols Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. Later they will travel to Mazatlán, to face those of the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ this Friday, August 5 on date 7.
