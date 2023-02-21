The Chivas They continue to be in a good moment both mentally and soccer so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where so far they are in fifth place overall with 15 points.
Despite the criticism received upon his arrival, the coach Veljko Paunovic He has done a good job despite the few reinforcements that arrived to face this contest. He still made use of what he had and has tried to make the most of the abilities of each of his players.
One of the footballers he has trusted the most is Fernando Gonzalez. Until a tournament ago, the ‘Bear’ had a foot and a half out of Chivas due to his few opportunities at the club. He came along with Alan Mozo to reinforce in the last leg market, however, hiring him was not entirely well received by a considerable sector of fans.
The public was looking for a bomb hire or someone with greater renown in Mexican soccer to be closed instead. However, the high command gave him a vote of confidence and today he has resumed his level of play and is one of the key pieces of the Serbian strategist.
So far this semester, the ‘Bear’ Gonzalez adds 543 minutes, which are summarized in 7 player games, 6 of them as a starter. The only game where he did not start was on matchday 1 against Monterrey, substituting at 22′ for Sergio Flores.
