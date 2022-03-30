With six days to go to complete the regular phase of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, Chivas rides in tenth position with 13 units, being in playoff positions.
The fans are not completely happy with the continuity of Marcelo Michel Leano at the head of the team, due to the poor results offered in the semester: three wins, four draws and four losses.
Before the break of the FIFA datethe Guadalajara lived the Classic Tapatio in view of Atlas, which ended tied 1-1. The ‘rojiblancos’ were nowhere near winning, but the coach’s poor approach caused the tie in added time.
Due to the need to quickly complete the calendar of the MX League for him Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be played in the month of November, in April the six pending dates will be played.
Even when the duel between Chivas and Rayados was agreed to play this Saturday, April 2 at the Akron Stadiumhas been postponed due to the conditions of the field and the concert of the group Coldplayso it has been passed for Wednesday, April 13.
It will be on Saturday April 9 when the Sacred Flock visit Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadiuma unique opportunity because the Red Devils are going through a bad football moment, even though they were among the favorites to give the bell.
For Saturday, April 16, Cruz Azul will honor the chiverío at the Aztec stadium, a very striking duel when it comes to two of the four greats of Mexican soccer. Already on Tuesday, April 19, the rojiblanco club will clash against Xolos.
On the penultimate date, the Guadalajara will face Pumas in La Fortaleza, to be held on Saturday, April 23, and finally, Necaxa will be the last rival, on Friday, April 29 at the victory stadium.
So the remaining schedule of Chivas:
Toluca vs Chivas – 7:00 p.m. – Nemesio Diez Stadium – Saturday, April 9
Chivas vs. Rayados – 8:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Wednesday, April 13
Cruz Azul vs Chivas – 9:00 p.m. – Azteca Stadium – Saturday, April 16
Chivas vs Xolos – 9:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Tuesday, April 19
Chivas vs Pumas – 9:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Saturday, April 23
Necaxa vs Chivas – 7:00 p.m. – Victoria Stadium – Friday, April 29
