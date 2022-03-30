“WE CANNOT GIVE AWAY PARTIES! Marcelo Michel Leaño, DT of Chivas, regretted that his team left important points against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/sytrSy1hYS — CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) March 21, 2022

Before the break of the FIFA datethe Guadalajara lived the Classic Tapatio in view of Atlas, which ended tied 1-1. The ‘rojiblancos’ were nowhere near winning, but the coach’s poor approach caused the tie in added time.

Chivas will play 6 games in 20 days, an average of 1 game every 3 days approx. What is coming to the Flock with this change of date against Rayados. pic.twitter.com/kENQeIqWh0 – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) March 28, 2022

Even when the duel between Chivas and Rayados was agreed to play this Saturday, April 2 at the Akron Stadiumhas been postponed due to the conditions of the field and the concert of the group Coldplayso it has been passed for Wednesday, April 13.

CHIVAS-RAYADOS CHANGE DATE! El Rebaño asked to postpone their duel against Monterrey, due to the state of the field due to the Coldplay concerts at the Akron Stadium. ▪︎ It would be played next April 13th at 8 pm. #LigaMx pic.twitter.com/Hff6ohW4Sb — SPORTV MX (@SPORTVMX) March 28, 2022

For Saturday, April 16, Cruz Azul will honor the chiverío at the Aztec stadium, a very striking duel when it comes to two of the four greats of Mexican soccer. Already on Tuesday, April 19, the rojiblanco club will clash against Xolos.

?RUMOR?@Rayados I would be offering double salary to @Alexis_Vega9 of what you earn in @Chivas. Could the transaction be completed in the summer? pic.twitter.com/xt8i0NQ23Z — Rayados News (@RayadosNoticias) March 29, 2022

So the remaining schedule of Chivas:

Toluca vs Chivas – 7:00 p.m. – Nemesio Diez Stadium – Saturday, April 9

Chivas vs. Rayados – 8:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Wednesday, April 13

Cruz Azul vs Chivas – 9:00 p.m. – Azteca Stadium – Saturday, April 16

Chivas vs Xolos – 9:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Tuesday, April 19

Chivas vs Pumas – 9:00 p.m. – Akron Stadium – Saturday, April 23

Necaxa vs Chivas – 7:00 p.m. – Victoria Stadium – Friday, April 29