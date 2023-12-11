One of the things that has Chivas sports director Fernando Hierro most worried about is the future of Víctor Guzmán. According to reports BolavipHierro wants to solve the problem that exists between the player and the coach.
After being relegated to the bench and not adding a single minute on the field in the key against Pumas, the playmaker understands that his future within Chivas is not promising. That is why he intends to leave the club, to which the team coach will not oppose because the relationship between the two is fatal, however, the team's sports director wants to resolve this at all costs.
Hierro does not want the most valuable signing of his management to end in failure, which is why he is not considering selling Guzmán at the moment. In fact, the Chivas sports director intends to sit the player and Paunovic on the table to fully understand their positions and demand seriousness from both, since he wants the two to continue on the same boat and work in good harmony. Today Fernando refuses to give the 'pocho' a release, who is not someone easy to direct, just remember that he left Pachuca due to problems with Guillermo Almada.
The market within Chivas has already begun, the Verde Valle team thanked Hiram Mier and has begun to notify their discards that they must look for a new home either within Liga MX or outside of Mexico. In addition, Fernando Hierro, sports director of Chivas, wants to beat time with the addition of reinforcements and that is why they are already in talks with several Liga MX clubs to manage arrivals, in addition to the case of some free agents such as Javier Hernánez.
