Chivas de Guadalajara has had a bad start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The rojiblanco team has not been able to win in the first five dates. The Sacred Flock is in position 14 in the general table after reaping four draws and one defeat. The board would be beginning to doubt Ricardo Cadena’s project and would have already given the coach an ultimatum in case he fails to add three units against Pachuca.
On matchday 6 of the tournament, Chivas de Guadalajara will receive Pachuca at the Akron Stadium. The Tuzos are one of the teams that play the best, but they have not won for three games. Against the rojiblancos, the Bella Airosa team urgently needs a victory. The duel does not paint to be simple. The Chiverío board, headed by Ricardo Peláez, would already be analyzing various options in the event that Cadena does not produce results.
According to information from the communicator André Marín, the continuity of the Cadena project will be defined after the result against Pachuca this weekend. The journalist pointed out that the phone of both Peláez and Amaury Vergara, owner of the club, has not stopped ringing since the draw that the team recorded against Querétaro in the middle of the week.
“I don’t know whether to call it an ultimatum or say the last one and we’ll leave, but it’s a fact that if Guadalajara, this weekend against Pachuca, if they don’t play well and win, next week they will have a new coach”
– Andre Marin
Although various names have been mentioned to take the reins of Guadalajara, such as Antonio Mohamed and Ricardo Ferretti, Marín indicated that the rojiblanca board is looking for a coach who is not “contaminated” by Liga MX. In this way they would seek to replicate the success they had during the time of Matías Almeyda.
