The first episode of the grand final between Chivas and Tigres of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of Liga MX, ended in a scoreless tie in the Volcanodespite the attempts of the royals to pierce the nets, since the rojiblanca strategy worked well when playing defensively.
It will be next Sunday, May 28, when the new Mexican soccer champion is defined in the akron stadium. Guadalajara is looking for its thirteenth star while the U wants its eighth.
The brazilian defender Samir Caetano He continued without seeing action, although he was on the bench, while on the side of the Flock it should be remembered that the only casualty was Carlos Cisneroswho suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will sideline him for six to eight months.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez – At the beginning of the tournament it was mentioned that Chivas could not compete for the title because they did not have a quality goalkeeper, but despite his failures, El Wacho ended up being a hero several times.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – During the start of the championship, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He had complete confidence in El Tiba, being his trusted man in the central defense.
Defense: Antonio Briseno – The Chicken League has been incredible, since against Atlas erased the argentinian Julius Furch and against America annulled to Henry Martin. His game at the Volcano was good as he always prevailed at the top.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Don Centros had a great game from Ida, since he prevailed most of the time against Diego Lainez. For the return it is expected that he will add more to the attack.
Left back: Jesus Chiquete – In a large part of the regular season, the youth player was a central player, but shortly before the league He was enabled as a left back instead of Christian Calderon doing a great job.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – Few have the claw of the Bear, who does not stop running everywhere and putting his leg strong. His style of play will be of great help against other fanged like the Argentine Guido Pizarro and the brazilian Rafael Carioca.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – It has also performed well at the Fiesta Grande. For the return it is expected that he will have more offensive projection and be in charge of pulling the strings.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho knows well that he has not appeared in the Liguilla as he would have liked, he also appeared little in the Ida final, but being the captain and a figure he must appear yes or yes with the title in dispute.
Right winger: Isaac Brizuela – He had the most dangerous approach of Chivas when he took advantage of a bad start from the cats without being able to define correctly. As one of the survivors of the last championship he will seek to weigh more.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – Like El Pocho, Gru has not been fine either, since he has appeared very little. It is time for him to show why he is classified as the benchmark of the Guadalajara attack.
Center forward: Roberto Alvarado – It is unlikely that Paunovic will come out with a true ‘9’ as Ronaldo Cisneros For the return to be tied, it will surely wait a while, so El Piojo will once again perform the task of false ‘9’.
This is what the Chivas lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo, and Jesús Chiquete.
Midfielders: Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán (C), Isaac Brizuela, Alexis Vega
Forward: Robert Alvarado
Substitutes: Cristián Calderón, Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Pável Pérez, Alejandro Mayorga, Sergio Flores, Jesús Sánchez, Raúl Rangel, Zahid Muñoz, Daniel Ríos.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – El Patón was not demanded during the Ida match, he was even on the verge of making a mistake that he could have paid dearly for. However, he is an expert at playing endgames and can be instrumental.
Defense: Samir Caetano – It is expected that the pillar of the central defense can finally reappear for the final duel. His injury began in the Ida quarterfinals against Toluca and he is probably ready now.
Defense: Diego Reyes – The Mexican won the battle against the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and therefore it is possible that he appears as a dumbbell of Caetano.
Right back: Javier Aquino – He is another expert on the subject of playing finals, apart from he did a good job erasing Alexis Vega. However, he must stop claiming so much to the referees.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Since he arrived at the institution, The Stitch has taken over the left wing and it is likely that he will continue like this for a long time.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – For the first leg, the Argentine captain was enabled in the central defense doing a good job, but with Samir’s recovery he could return to midfield to compete with ruben gonzalez.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan was finally able to start after being out due to injury. It is likely that the Brazilian Rafael Carioca have to go to the bench so that the charrúa shows why he arrived as a reinforcement.
Midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – The best player for the cats throughout the Fiesta Grande thanks to his goals and assists, however, he could do little in the First Leg final as the defense behaved up to par.
Right winger: Luis Quinones – The Colombian did not look comfortable in the first match either because he could not overwhelm the area. Either way, he’s one of the most dangerous on offense and we’ll certainly see him start.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – Factor could not weigh his nickname because he was well marked by Alan Mozo, which did not let him do anything. Added to this, he was easily thrown by the rivals, so he must improve his strategy.
Center forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The top scorer in the history of the institution was not fine facing the goal, since he had a strong mark. However, he is a player who can change course at any moment.
Possible Tigers lineup (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo.
Midfielders: Guido Pizarro (C), Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Jesús Garza, Juan Vigón, Rafael Carioca, ‘Diente’ López, Nico Ibáñez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Sebastián Fierro, Arturo Delgado, Igor Lichnovsky, Fernando Ordóñez
