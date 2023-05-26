It will be next Sunday, May 28, when the new Mexican soccer champion is defined in the akron stadium. Guadalajara is looking for its thirteenth star while the U wants its eighth.

The brazilian defender Samir Caetano He continued without seeing action, although he was on the bench, while on the side of the Flock it should be remembered that the only casualty was Carlos Cisneroswho suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will sideline him for six to eight months.

NO GOALS… 😨 Chivas and Tigres could not score in the First Leg of the Grand Final *Both teams forgave* #FinalLigaMX 🏆https://t.co/5xgDiKVWeU pic.twitter.com/V9BRRhnFJy — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 26, 2023