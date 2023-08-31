Next Sunday, September 3, Chivas receives to striped in it akron stadium for their matchday 7 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leaguewhere both teams will leave everything on the field because they want to return to the path of victory.
After losing the undefeated in the Shire, the Serbian helmsman Veljko Paunovic He acknowledged his frustration and indicated that the physical wear and tear from the double shift, as well as the expulsion of Alexis Vegawere factors that prevented the team from displaying its best football.
“It is a day where we regret the presentation we had, here in Santos, I think the team tried but not well enough. Although today we started with people who played two games in a row, we thought that we could be well armed and fresh enough to, at least, give 60, 70 minutes and that was not the case and that is where the changes come from. I’m also sorry that we didn’t handle the last ten minutes well after scoring the goal, after changing the game in our favor or at least the time that was left, we could have generated more arrivals and more opportunities and well, before the expulsion, that too it annoyed us”he expressed.
On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz took responsibility for the loss against Blue Crosscommenting that it was a game that they did not know how to decipher and that compared to other previous ones they took a step back in the football level.
More news about Liga MX
“The quick analysis, honestly, I did not like how we played, I am responsible, we had chances to tie, I did not like it, in football there are three results, today we had to lose, on Wednesday we have another game, I did not like it and I I am responsible. In general I didn’t like it, at times we were able to play well, we played openly with the full-backs, it wasn’t as clear as we had been showing it, the quick analysis with the result that I didn’t like, it wasn’t played well”he declared.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez – Despite the criticism that continues, El Wacho continues to demonstrate why Veljko Paunovic he trusts you. Against Santos Laguna he had several interventions, although in the end they lost.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – Tiba has established itself as one of the leaders of the lower part despite the experience of others.
Defense: Jesus Chiquete – The rojiblanco youth squad has also grown a lot in the last year, so much so that he is also a starter either as a central defender or a winger.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – Leaving his injury behind, possibly El Chicote will return to the starting eleven over Alejandro Mayorga.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Although Jesus Sanchez He appeared as a starter in some past games, Don Centros must continue to show why he came to the fold for a few tournaments.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – El Oso has become one of the most acclaimed by the fans due to his dedication and the balance he gives to the midfield. Added to this, his absence was noted when Pauno took him out to place edward torreswho was wrong in the two lagoon goals.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – One of those who should start to improve is El Nene, who looked quite desperate in the last match against the Guerreros.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho came on as a substitute in the last duel, but again Eric Gutierrez It proved to be very far from being a solution, which is why he would return to eleven.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – For many, El Piojo has become the best rojiblanco element, giving away goals and assists with his overflow.
Left winger: Yael Padilla – Before the return of Alexis Vega and Robert Alvarado, the youth squad appeared as a starter, but apparently lost his place out of respect for hierarchies. We could see it boot again.
Forward: Ricardo Marin – Same case as Padilla, the signing had had good interventions acting in each goal play, however, it was decided to remove him in the last game.
This is what the Chivas lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Chiquete, Cristián Calderón, Alan Mozo
midfielders: Ruben Gonzalez, Victor Guzman, Fernando Beltran
strikers: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin, Yael Padilla
substitutes: Alejandro Mayorga, Erick Gutiérrez, Alan Torres, Daniel Ríos, Pável Pérez, Antonio Briseño, Juan Brigido, Óscar Whalley, Jesús Sánchez.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Tremendous bear that La Sabandija committed in Cruz Azul’s first goal by letting the ball pass between his legs. However, he will not lose ownership because Tano Ortiz endorsed it.
Defense: Hector Moreno – The experience of the four-time World Cup player is important for the coach, since despite his seniority he maintains a great physique and resistance.
Defender: Victor Guzman – In some of the last matches, it was strange that El Toro was left out of the starting eleven, but he has already earned his place in the eleven again, remembering that he had made a great dumbbell with Moreno.
Right back: Stefan Medina – Erick Aguirre He was absent in the last match, since he did not even appear on the bench, for that reason, we will be able to see the Colombian captain from the start.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – One of the most fundamental players in the scheme is the two-time World Cup player, who is hardly taken away from his place in the eleven.
Pivot: Luis Romo – Little by little, the Sinaloan has returned to his best level. His great field vision to put long passes and his shot make him important in the lineup.
Pivot: Jonathan Gonzalez – It could be that Omar Govea He is still not available for this clash, so the youth squad would appear next to Romo.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – The Spaniard shone in the Leagues Cup, but in his Liga MX match it was difficult for him, fading little by little. This will be a new test for the booster.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – The Argentine was in charge of scoring in the last duel, however, he still needs to improve in various aspects.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – Jordi Cortizo He started against Cruz Azul, but it is possible that the Ecuadorian starts from the start, since he has had some flashes.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – Without the Argentine German Berterame nor the Uruguayan Rodrigo AguirreEl Mellizo continues to be in charge of commanding the offensive, since his experience goes beyond Ali Avila.
This is what the lineup of Rayados (4-2-3-1) would look like
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Sergio Canales
strikers: Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas, Rogelio Funes Mori
substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Jordi Cortizo, Ali Ávila, Edson Gutiérrez, Daniel Parra, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Érick Aguirre, Kevin Ortega, Joel Domínguez, Ricardo Rentería, Omar Govea
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #Rayados #lineups #Matchday #duel
Leave a Reply