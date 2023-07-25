The League Cup 2023 He already played his first day and now he starts with the second, where Chivas, who will make their debut in the competition, will face FC Cincinnati on Thursday, July 27, at the TQL Stadiumin duel corresponding to Core Group 3.
After having lost the grand final of the Clausura 2023 after his first semester in Mexican soccer, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic aims to win the trophy of the League Cup.
“It is a great opportunity that we have in this competition. There are a lot of things that make the Leagues Cup very attractive. It is a beautiful competition and we are going to look for the opportunity of the phases that we have to go through to get to play a final again and this time win it “indicated the European helmsman to CLARO Sports.
“We are happy to get off to a good start, we got the victory in the first three games, we were looking for nine points, the first objective set was met. We are improving, growing, but we haven’t reached the ceiling, we still have more to go”ended.
On the other hand, one of the most outstanding players of the Ohio team is the Argentine Luciano Acostawho was even chosen as the MLS Player of the Month after the end of July. In four games he made seven goal contributions, three goals and four assists, which was 78 per cent of the club’s goals. In this same season, the 29-year-old midfielder became the only active player in MLS to reach at least 70 assists (72) and 50 goals (53). Added to this he was chosen as captain of the all-star team who fell 5-0 against the Arsenal from England.
Finally, the Cincinnati team leads the race for the Supporters’ Shield.
Goalkeeper: Oscar Whalley – Perhaps this game will help the reinforcement to warm up after having been a substitute in the local tournament. It is the great opportunity to show why he was hired by the club.
Central defender: Gilberto Sepúlveda – Other than that, it is expected that pauno use the lineup that has gotten you off to a three-game winning streak in the league.
Central defender: Antonio Briseño – Another possible change in the starting eleven would be El Pollo, who did a great job in the C2023 Liguilla. His passing game will be important to erase the rival.
Left back: Jesus Chiquete – Yes ok Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Calderon They are the natural footballers in that area, we could see the youth player appear in the area that he has already played several times.
Right back: Jesus Sanchez – With little activity in the league, the veteran academy player could receive the opportunity to start and then be relieved by Alan Mozo.
Containment: Rubén González – El Oso is another player who had a great start to the year with the team, so he could make a start to give solidity to the midfield with his quick recovery of the ball.
Containment: Erick Gutierrez – This match would be the ideal for the stellar reinforcement of the team to show if it is up to expectations. I already played against him athletic bilbao, so we could see it again what condition it is in. Later Fernando Beltran could replace it.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho could team up with his former teammate Pachuca. Being the player who pulls the strings and the captain, it is not feasible for him to stay on the bench.
Right winger: Isaac Brizuela – The Bunny would be the attacker from the right above Robert Alvaradowho comes from seeing activity with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – After missing the first three days of the local championship, Gru would have the go-ahead from pauno to appear on the left and begin to pick up rhythm.
Center forward: Ricardo Marín – Although they have not scored a goal so far despite being the number ‘9’, the reinforcement has done good things and has been important to open up spaces, so it will continue to be the benchmark for attack.
THIS IS HOW THE LINEUP OF CHIVAS (4-1-4-1) WOULD LOOK LIKE:
Goalie: Oscar Whalley
defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez
midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Alexis Vega
Forward: Ricardo Marin
substitutes: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez, Alan Torres, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alan Mozo, Fernando Beltrán, Zahid Muñoz, Yael Padilla, Pável Pérez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Juan Brigido, Alejandro Mayorga.
Goalkeeper: Roman Celentano – The North American is the team’s starting goalkeeper in the local tournament, so it seems clear that he will be guarding the goal.
Center back: Matt Miazga – The North American team has a great height of 1.93 meters, which makes it difficult to beat in the air.
Central defender: Yerson Mosquera – The Colombian will accompany the North American on the left side of the rear. At 6’2″ he will also be hard to beat.
Center back: Nick Hagglund – The American will be in charge of closing the line of three of the orange rear.
Pivot: Junior Moreno – In contention we would see the Venezuelan, who is selected from his country. He is a regular starter for the team, being the strength of the midfield.
Midfielder: Obinna Nwobodo – Next to the South American would be the Nigerian, who knows how to move very well in the three quarters of the field.
Midfielder: Luciano Acosta – As previously mentioned, the Argentine is the midfield game generator, he has many qualities that make him a difficult player to mark.
Left winger: Álvaro Barreal – While his compatriot is in charge of pulling the strings in the center, Barreal appears on the left side to make his overflows and feed the balls to the center forward.
Right winger: Santiago Arias – The 31-year-old Colombian is normally used as a right-back, however, he can also manifest as an attacker.
Forward: Sergio Santos – The Brazilian is one of the team’s network breakers, who also knows how to move on the left as a winger. In the current tournament he has four scores and one assist.
Forward: Brandon Vazquez – The North American team was present in the Gold Cup and is the great definer of the club, adding four goals and two assists in their local league.
Here’s what Cincinnati’s lineup would look like (3-4-1-2):
Goalie: Roman Celenteno
defenses: Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera, Nick Hagglund
midfielders: Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Santiago Arias, Álvaro Barreal
strikers: Sergio Santos, Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez
substitutes: Ian Murphy, Marco Angulo, Alvas Powell, Aaron-Salem Boupendza, Alec Kann, Malik Pinto, Bret Halsey, Raymon Gaddis, Arquimides Ordonez
