⚽ Matches of the #LeaguesCup2023 confirmed by TUDN 🇲🇽 📌 Chivas vs FC Cincinnati

📌 Cruz Azul vs. Atlanta United

📌 Pumas UNAM vs DC United *Also available on VIX Premium and on open television. pic.twitter.com/WZaZWsTZwj — PLATINUM Sports (@PS_SportsTV) July 21, 2023

“It is a great opportunity that we have in this competition. There are a lot of things that make the Leagues Cup very attractive. It is a beautiful competition and we are going to look for the opportunity of the phases that we have to go through to get to play a final again and this time win it “indicated the European helmsman to CLARO Sports.

“We are happy to get off to a good start, we got the victory in the first three games, we were looking for nine points, the first objective set was met. We are improving, growing, but we haven’t reached the ceiling, we still have more to go”ended.

Veljko Paunovic has won 15 of 26 games with Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/uv1hkCOPjV — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 14, 2023

Finally, the Cincinnati team leads the race for the Supporters’ Shield.

🇦🇷 Luciano Acosta was chosen as the player of the month of the #MLS 4 Matches

3 goals

4 Assists#AllForCincy pic.twitter.com/Kj0AIPS4in — The Football of the North (@EFDNok) July 21, 2023