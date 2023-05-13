Next Sunday the second leg of the quarterfinals between Chivas and Atlas will be played on the field of the Akron Stadium.
In the first game that was loaded with emotions and controversy, the score tipped in favor of the red and black with a great goal from Colombian Julián Quiñones.
Now, the rojiblancos need a win to advance to the next round of the competition, while the athletes will look for a goal that will give them more confidence.
Here the possible alignments for this game.
PO: Miguel Jimenez – The ‘Wacho’ had a discreet first game and could do nothing in Quiñones’s goal.
LI: Cristian Calderon – The ‘Chicote’ Calderón will appear on the left side. The experienced player knows perfectly how these types of commitments are played.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – In the center will appear the Mexican defender Gilberto Sepúlveda, who has had a tournament with chiaroscuro.
DC: Jesus Orozco – Accompanying ‘Tiba’ at the headquarters will appear Jesús Chiquete. Without a doubt, a promising player with a good future inside and outside the country.
RHP: Alan Mozo – Right-back Alan Mozo has taken over the right-footed lane and has filled the eye of coach Veljko Paunovic.
MC: Fernando González – The ‘Bear’ González lived a game to forget in the first leg in Jalisco. He lost balls and they easily took him one-on-one. He will now seek to vindicate himself in this commitment.
MC: Fernando Beltran – The ‘Nene’ continues to be one of the immovables of the team led by the Serbian. Without a doubt, one of the best in his position in Mexican soccer.
MO: Victor Guzman – Another of those who did not have a good time in the first leg was Víctor Guzmán. The ‘Pocho’ missed his shot from the eleven steps that would have made the difference in the game. Even so, he has already turned the page and wants to be a factor next Sunday.
IE: Carlos Cisneros – The left winger Carlos Cisneros will seek to make a difference in this commitment, since in the last game he had few opportunities and showed little.
ED: Roberto Alvarado – The ‘Piojo’ still has not resumed his level of play and this has caused the options in front to be reduced.
CD: Alexis Vega – The striker Alexis Vega is one of those who bears the greatest responsibility for the goals. The ‘Pingo’ knows that next Sunday he has a golden opportunity to get his team to the semifinal.
PO: Camilo Vargas – The Colombian put on the gloves of magnetism and stopped Víctor Guzmán’s penalty shot.
LI: Luis Reyes – On the left side will appear the ‘Bone’ Reyes. The defender had the misfortune to put his hand inside the area in an action, causing the penalty against.
DC: Gaddi Aguirre – The central defender Gaddi Aguirre has earned ownership and is one of the immovable coach Benjamín Mora.
DC: Hugo Nervo – Accompanying Aguirre at the plant is Hugo Nervo.
RHP: Diego Barbosa – One of the most complete full-backs in Liga MX is Diego Barbosa. Without a doubt, the footballer is living a good football moment and is one of the best in his position in Mexican football.
MC: Aldo Rocha – The team captain wants to add his grain of sand for this match. He knows how to play these instances and the type of opponent.
MC: Jeremy Marquez – Jemrey Márquez will appear in the middle sector of the field. The 22-year-old wants to use his youth to make a difference in this game.
ED: Jonathan Herrera – Ozziel Herrera has gone from less to more in this tournament and has the full support of coach Benjamín Mora.
IE: Brian Lozano – One of the most decisive players in the first leg was Brian Lozano. The ‘Egg’ took advantage of his educated kick of the ball to scare off the rear and the rival goalkeeper.
CD: Julio Furch – Forward Julio Furch returned from a long injury that sidelined him from the fields and provided Quiñones’ goal pass.
CD: Julián Quiñones – No one other than Julián Quiñones could appear at the top. The Colombian striker is the team’s goal man and he will seek to continue causing damage to the rival goal.
